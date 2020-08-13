 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2020 


Minutes after Biden selected Harris as VP, she throws first punch at Trump; teachers raise their hands with safety concerns.

2020Talks - August 13, 2020 


Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first public appearance and running mates. President Trump called Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene a GOP "star," despite her support for baseless conspiracy theory QAnon.

As Pandemic Continues, Alarming Rise in Hunger Among KY Older Adults

Food insecurity among older adults and seniors has spiked during the COVID-19 crisis. (Adobe Stock)
Food insecurity among older adults and seniors has spiked during the COVID-19 crisis. (Adobe Stock)
August 13, 2020

OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The state's food banks say they're seeing an alarming number of adults approaching retirement age who need help putting food on the table because of lost wages or employment due to COVID-19.

Even before the pandemic, Kentucky had the highest rate of food-insecure older adults in the nation, but advocates said more newcomers, many who have never had to rely on food assistance, are now seeking help.

Dana Pevler, executive director for the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, said her organization provides Meals on Wheels, and serves drive-through lunches at five different locations in the region.

She said the spike in demand hasn't slowed down since the onset of the pandemic.

"While we should be seeing a waning off of some of these clients, we're not; we're seeing continued growth, steady growth, seven clients a week, maybe more, that are joining us on meals," Pevler said. "And so what that does for us, as providers, it worries us."

She added despite the challenges, food banks and senior centers are committed to ensuring older Kentuckians have enough to eat during the public health crisis.

From March through June of this year, more than 120,000 Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes were distributed to older adults and seniors in the state through regional food-assistance groups.

Pevler said distribution networks such as Meals on Wheels and other home-delivery programs do more to support communities than many people realize.

"The criticality of the home-delivered meal program is astronomical," Pevler said. "We're not just dropping off a meal. It's way more than a meal. It's having an extra set of eyes and ears stopping in that home every day, making sure they're healthy, they're safe, and they're cared for."

The Novak Family Foundation works with regional organizations that provide food assistance.

Ashley Novak Butler, executive director for the foundation, said she has noticed an overwhelming uptick in funding requests.

"It's one that we're finding in those grant requests that come from a lot of the local Kentucky organizations; you know, the local and statewide organizations," Butler said. "A lot of those grant requests are for addressing the senior population."

Experts say boosting SNAP benefits by at least 15% as part of additional coronavirus relief legislation would help more households and older adults purchase food, while reducing the number of individuals leaning on food banks and pantries.

Research shows for every one meal provided by a food bank, SNAP provides nine.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020