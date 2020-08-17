CA Group Plans High School Voter Registration Week

Seventy percent of 18-to-24-year-old Californians in a recent YouGov survey say they are registered to vote. (Adobe Stock/Darylann Elmi)

LOS ANGELES -- Civic engagement groups are planning a week-long virtual push next month to register high school students to vote.



The latest survey from the University of California shows an upswing in civic participation among 18-to-24-year-old Californians.



More than half say they intend to vote in November, compared to a youth turnout of less than 40% in 2016. But new voter registrations have sharply declined since the pandemic began.



Laura Brill, founder and director of the Civics Center, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit working to improve youth voting rates, wants to reverse that trend.



"We're just going to miss out on the energy and enthusiasm and creativity of these recent graduates and other other young people," Brill said.



Motor Vehicle Departments, where eligible California voters are automatically registered unless they opt out, have been closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. And concerts and sporting events -- places where, without the pandemic, there would have been registration drives with voter information -- have been cancelled.



The online High School Voter Registration Week event starts September 21.



Brill said there's a misconception that historically low youth participation rates mean younger voters are either apathetic or self-centered. She disagrees, and said lots of young people really care about each other, their families and their communities.



"A lot of what stands in the way is lack of a cultural context in which they can really see themselves participating," she said.



California is one of 15 states that allows pre-registration, so 16- and 17-year-olds can fill out forms that become active when they turn 18. Brill said this system also gives young people time to understand their roles as voters.



"People think there couldn't be much that happens in high school because kids aren't 18 yet. But there's a lot of organizing and action and development of civic engagement," she said.



In the last two years, California's pre-registration rate has grown from just under 10% to just over 17%.



Brill said she hopes through efforts like next month's registration week, more and more high school students will take advantage of the opportunity.





Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



