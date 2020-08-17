Hearing Aims to Limit COVID-19 Spread at Virginia ICE Center

In early July, every detainee at the Farmville Detention Center was tested for COVID-19, and 93% of those whose results were reported positive. (Farmville Detention Center)





Correction: The transfers at Farmville occurred without testing but they did include quarantine. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said that they did not include quarantining. (3:12 p.m. MST, Aug. 18, 2020)



RICHMOND, Va. -- A hearing today will determine new guidelines to keep the coronavirus in check at a Virginia Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility that's become a hot spot.



A judge last week ordered immigration authorities to stop transferring people to and from the Farmville ICE facility after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of the detainees.



Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director for the Legal Aid Justice Center, said transfers at Farmville occurred without testing, which led to what is considered the worst outbreak of coronavirus at any ICE facility in the nation.



"The judge excoriated ICE for allowing these conditions to be created in the first place by transferring 74 detainees from two of the 'hottest' hot spots in the country without actually testing them before doing so," Sandoval-Moshenberg said. "So, the judge recognized, definitely, that things are going to have to change quite dramatically."



In a statement, ICE officials say the agency is "firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody," and that it "has taken extensive precautions to limit the potential spread of COVID-19."



But two weeks ago, a 72-year-old Canadian detainee died at the Farmville center after testing positive for the coronavirus. After that, Sandoval-Moshenberg said, ICE called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review conditions at the facility as the outbreak spread.



"What it goes to show is that we're dealing with a situation where even one slip-up can be fatal," he said. "And so, the ordinary protocols that ICE have in place -- which basically say, 'When we can do this, we'll do it and if it's too difficult for us, we won't do it' -- clearly are insufficient."



He said ICE is continuing its practice of transferring detainees between facilities across the nation. But the CDC is expected to make recommendations at today's hearing, along with medical advisers, to alter that practice.