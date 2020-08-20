 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 20, 2020 


The DNC spotlights women, immigrants and Kamala Harris; 90% of parents concerned Massachusetts schools may open too soon.

2020Talks - August 20, 2020 


Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president, joined on third night of the Democratic National Convention by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, among others.

Nine in 10 MA Parents Concerned Kids Will Get COVID at School

Gov. Charlie Baker says he is pleased that most school districts are planning for at least some in-person instruction. (https://www.vperemen.com/Wikimedia Commons)
Gov. Charlie Baker says he is pleased that most school districts are planning for at least some in-person instruction. (https://www.vperemen.com/Wikimedia Commons)
August 20, 2020

BOSTON -- Nine out of ten Massachusetts parents are concerned their children will catch COVID-19 if school buildings open soon, according to a new poll.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association commissioned the poll from Echo Cove Research and Consulting, which surveyed 600 voters online.

Merrie Najimy, president of the association, said she's been in touch with tens of thousands of members, who overwhelmingly prefer a remote start to the school year.

"We've come to the conclusion that it isn't safe to return to in-person learning until several criteria are met," Najimy said.

The criteria include better ventilation indoors and transmission rate benchmarks. Massachusetts teachers unions are calling for a remote start, and to phase in a physical return once the criteria are met.

However, more than two thirds of school districts are planning for at least some in-person instruction. The most popular option is a hybrid of remote and in-person learning.

While districts have filed their reopening plans, they still need to negotiate terms with local educator unions.

Najimy emphasized free testing with fast results is critical to reopening schools.

"Some of the college students that are going back to the private schools are now going to be tested with rapid testing twice a week for the first month of school," Najimy said. "We've got to be able to replicate that in public education."

So far, she said the state is failing to satisfy their requirements to go back to school safely. The union and other educators held a "Day of Action" this week across the state to urge a remote start to the academic year.

Disclosure: The Massachusetts Teachers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues, Civic Engagement, Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020