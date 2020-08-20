Awareness Campaign: Hospitals Safe During COVID

A new study says since the start of the pandemic, 911 calls for emergency medical services in the United States have dropped by 26% compared with the past two years. (Adobe Stock)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The medical community is still worried too many people are avoiding emergency care over fears of becoming infected with COVID-19.



Some Iowa-based healthcare professionals say a new campaign aims to dispel any myths that hospitals aren't safe.



A new Harris Poll, done in conjunction with the American Heart Association, says more than 1 in 4 adults experiencing a heart attack or stroke would rather stay at home than risk becoming infected with COVID-19 at the hospital.



David Stark, president of UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, said they've seen a 25% drop in transports for these calls, and added it's not because people are suddenly not having any symptoms.



"I can't imagine there's been a reduction in the prevalence of that," Stark said. "And so the logical conclusion is people are not calling, they're saying, 'We can put this off. Don't need to come in. I'm worried about COVID-19.'"



But Stark warned avoiding symptoms, even if they're minor, can trigger a more severe event in the near future.



He said hospitals have taken major steps to protect all patients from COVID, including limiting visitors, enhanced cleaning, and obtaining more personal protective equipment. The poll showed certain racial groups are more fearful of emergency rooms, with 55% of Hispanics and 45% of Blacks indicating they would avoid seeking care.



Robert Gallegos, a heart surgeon at the Iowa Clinic, said for the Hispanic community, it's natural to be fearful of traveling to urban areas for a check-up or procedure.



And he said when elective procedures were postponed at the onset of the pandemic, it may have sent mixed messages about medical facilities being equipped to handle all patients.



"I think that's probably the most important message to get out there is that, yes, we closed down initially for everybody's safety, but now, we've reopened, and we're doing it safely," Gallegos said.



In addition to avoiding symptoms, Gallegos said people are canceling wellness visits, creating a scenario where serious health threats are being missed.



"With respect to coronary disease, coronary disease can present itself in so many different ways amongst so many different populations," Gallegos explained.



The awareness campaign from the American Heart Association, called "Don't Die of Doubt," reminds everyone to not second guess their symptoms or cancel checkups out of fear. More information can be found on the Heart Association's website.



Gallegos and Stark both serve on the American Heart Association's Greater Des Moines board of directors.