Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 20, 2020 


The DNC spotlights women, immigrants and Kamala Harris; 90% of parents concerned Massachusetts schools may open too soon.

2020Talks - August 20, 2020 


Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president, joined on third night of the Democratic National Convention by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, among others.

CO Families Encouraged to Sign Up for Pandemic EBT Benefits

The Pandemic EBT program, meant to help families provide meals kids normally get at school, is expected to generate more than $100 million in economic impact across Colorado. (Pixabay)
August 20, 2020

DENVER -- More than 80,000 Colorado children have not yet been enrolled in a food-assistance program that would put up to $279 per child into their parents' wallets.

Max Young, SNAP education and outreach administrator for the Colorado Department of Human Services, said the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT, program, is meant to help pay for meals kids would have received at school during coronavirus-related closures.

She said the benefit can be tapped in addition to SNAP - the program formerly known as food stamps - as well as food pantries or any other assistance.

"The benefit is really not meant to impact any other benefit that families might be receiving from the state, but really meant to help families where they are right now navigate the waters of this pandemic," Young said.

P-EBT benefits come in a debit-like card that can be used to buy food-related items at most grocery stores and many farmer's markets.

Young said if a child attended a school that offered free or reduced-priced meals through the National School Lunch Program, they're eligible, regardless of a family's immigration status.

P-EBT benefits will not impact Public Charge determination.

To sign up, Young suggested typing "Colorado P-EBT" into your favorite search engine, or visit her agency's website.

One significant barrier for getting all eligible kids enrolled is parents have to provide their student's ten-digit state-issued I-D number, which can be different from their regular school I-D, so Young recommended families contact their school district before applying.

Young added the program also is expected to play a big role in the state's recovery by generating more than $100 million in economic impact.

"That not only helps families provide food to their family, but also helps local grocery stores with food purchases as well," Young said. "So we expect a huge boost to our economy just through the approval of this benefit alone."

The program was funded through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for the 2019-2020 school year. The program has not yet been extended for the fall semester.

Young said if schools can't remain open, more help will be needed to ensure families can continue to provide nutritious meals for students at home.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
