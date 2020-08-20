Indiana Food Banks Shift Gears to Keep Pace with Pandemic

Indiana's food banks turned their normal distribution system on its head to quickly adapt to the pandemic. (Foodbank of Northwest Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's hunger-fighting network continues to shift gears to keep pace with the evolving challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.



To ensure the safety of clients and volunteers, some food banks and pantries are distributing food through a drive-through; others are offering curbside pick-up.



Katy Bunder, president and CEO for Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette, said they're moving their community pantry into a larger leased space - a 19,000 square-foot grocery store - in order to allow for adequate social distancing.



"Instead of leaving people standing outside waiting to get into the food pantry, we'll be able to operate like a grocery store where we count the number of people going in," Bunder explained. "And we put tape and signs telling people to social distance. And of course we'll require masks. It should be a game changer for us."



With fewer volunteers available, some state agencies and the Indiana National Guard have stepped in to help serve meals.



Food banks are incurring increased costs for personal protective equipment, logistics and staffing.



COVID-19 has also increased the need for food donations.



Victor Garcia, CEO for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said they're grateful for state and federal assistance programs that are providing healthy, fresh foods. However, he said perishable foods create new storage challenges.



"We fortunately have a fairly large cooler/freezer space sitting at around 4,000 square feet, but we are finding ourselves with capacity issues," Garcia said. "We were able to source a refrigerated trailer, but even with that, we are still having to turn away donated perishable products occasionally."



Garcia said they've also enhanced a lot of their programming, including mobile market distributions and Pantry Pack home-delivery meals.



"Volunteers take boxes of groceries to seniors who may not have transportation or may be immunocompromised," Garcia said. "We also launched Pantry Pack Head Start, so working with the local Head Start program in identifying some families at high risk for food insecurity and using volunteers to deliver those to the homes."



While facing the challenges at hand, Bunder noted food banks are preparing for what's ahead.



"The last recession in 2008 was with us for a long time," Bunder said. "And if you're low-income when a crisis happens, it takes a really long time to get out of that situation. And so, I think low-income people will be impacted for years to come."



It's estimated food insecurity will rise by 40% among Indiana residents this year.