PNS Daily Newscast - August 21, 2020 


Joe Biden takes center stage at DNC, pledging to be caring and competent; Steve Bannon arrested for alleged "Build the Wall" fraud.

2020Talks - August 21, 2020 


Joe Biden accepts the nomination in last night of the Democratic National Convention. Plus, the RNC gets ready for Donald Trump to do the same next week.

Poll: More than 4 in 5 Mainers Want Legislature to Return

The Maine Legislature ended its session on March 17 due to COVID-19, also allowing Gov. Janet Mills to spend millions of dollars without specific legislative approval. (Wikipedia/Creative Commons)
August 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Eighty-five percent of Maine voters want the state Legislature to return for a special session, according to a new survey.

Mainers for Working Families commissioned the poll of 500 voters to help understand their views about COVID-19 and various policy ideas. The Maine Legislature ended its session in March due to the novel coronavirus, also granting Gov. Janet Mills emergency powers.

According to Evan LeBrun, executive director of the group Mainers for Working Families, most respondents said they approve of the governor's pandemic response.

"But there's a lot more that needs to be done," said LeBrun. "And they want the Legislature to return to a special session to address a wide variety of issues, and that we can protect workers and small businesses across the state that are really, really struggling right now and need that support."

Democratic leadership has tried reconvening for a special session twice, but so far has failed to get support for the idea from across the aisle. Republican lawmakers want to limit overall spending, citing the state's projected revenue shortfall of more than $500 million this fiscal year.

LeBrun noted that a majority of Mainers who were polled indicated they're extremely worried about the economy.

"Sixty-percent of Mainers are very concerned about the economic impact of COVID-19," said LeBrun. "I believe it was 79% total indicate some level of concern."

He said the most popular policy idea in the survey was starting a low-interest loan program for small businesses - more than 75% of respondents said they like this.

More than two-thirds also said they support guaranteeing health insurance for all Maine residents, along with closing corporate tax loopholes and providing stronger whistleblower protections for workers.

Disclosure: Mainers for Working Families contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - ME

 
