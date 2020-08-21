Three CT Communities Get Grants for "Livability" Improvements

West Hartford will be getting more pedestrian crossings, thanks to a Community Challenge grant from AARP. (dconnors/Morguefile)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Civic-minded groups in three Connecticut communities will see a cash infusion to make public spaces more accessible to people of all ages and abilities.



They've each won a "Community Challenge" grant from AARP.



Anna Doroghazi, associate state director for advocacy and outreach at AARP Connecticut, said Fairgate Farm's urban garden on Stamford's west side will be able to improve walkways and install paths, benches, tables, a raised garden bed and a bike rack.



"Fairgate Farms will be taking an already great community space and making ADA-compliant improvements that will make that space more accessible, and more available to more members of the community," said Doroghazi.



A second grant will be used to make accessibility improvements to a family gathering spot and play area in Hartford's Pope Park. A third grant will go to the town of West Hartford to install new pedestrian-activated crosswalks at several busy intersections.



This year, the Community Challenge grant program will distribute $2.4 million for 184 "livability" projects nationwide.



Doroghazi said the Community Challenge grants are designed to be used for quick-action projects that can be completed within a few months, to bring new life to an area.



"We can have fantastic spaces, but if there are people in our communities that can't physically access those spaces, we're not doing a good enough job to make those spaces what they could be," said Doroghazi.



In a few weeks, AARP Connecticut will start accepting applications for a similar grant program just for projects within the Nutmeg State. You can request information about that by email, to CTlivable@aarp.org.