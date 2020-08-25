 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2020. 


Night One of the RNC paints Biden as a puppet of the radical left; new survey finds voter-registration databases more secure for 2020.

2020Talks - August 25, 2020 


A recap of the first night of the Republican National Convention, plus former GOP officials who now say they oppose President Trump.

This Place Will Burn: Map Shows More Large Fires for U.S.

Very large fires could occur more than once a year in southwest Idaho if warming trends continue. (U.S. Forest Service/Flickr)
Very large fires could occur more than once a year in southwest Idaho if warming trends continue. (U.S. Forest Service/Flickr)
August 24, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- A new project is showing the West how much it will heat up as temperatures continue to rise.

"This Place Will Burn" provides county-level predictions for the frequency of fires covering 12,000 acres or more.

For southwest Idaho, that could mean very large fires occurring more than once a year within the next two decades.

Jon Leland is the creator of This Place Will Burn.

"This isn't happening over a super-long timeline," Leland explained. "These are the frequencies that we're on track to get to by 2040; just in the next 20 years. So this is within most of our lifetimes that we're seeing this dramatic increase in the frequency of these large fires."

The project currently is in its Kickstarter phase to raise funds and spread the word about the West's hot future. Leland said the goal is to raise awareness and mobilize communities to take action on climate change.

He said forest fires threaten the forests that make the Northwest special, and they also threaten communities.

Leland pointed to the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., that killed more than 85 people.

"The risk, not just to the sort of natural landscape but to the community itself, is scary," Leland said. "And as more and more of these large wildfires in particular occur, it becomes harder and harder to fight them and rebuild from them."

Leland said communities at risk from large fires need to implement smart land-management policies, such as controlled burns. But he hopes the project also can help push leaders toward change.

"They can use that information to then pressure their elected representatives, mobilize people within their community to band together, and push for the kind of changes that are needed to address these sorts of issues," Leland added.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020