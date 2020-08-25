 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2020. 


Night One of the RNC paints Biden as a puppet of the radical left; new survey finds voter-registration databases more secure for 2020.

2020Talks - August 25, 2020 


A recap of the first night of the Republican National Convention, plus former GOP officials who now say they oppose President Trump.

AARP Grants Support Oregon Community Projects

Milton-Freewater, a town of more than 7,000, is known for its agricultural industry and outdoor recreation opportunities. (Bobjgalindo/Wikimedia Commons)
Milton-Freewater, a town of more than 7,000, is known for its agricultural industry and outdoor recreation opportunities. (Bobjgalindo/Wikimedia Commons)
August 24, 2020

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. -- Three Oregon projects have been chosen to receive grants from AARP's Community Challenge program.

The grants go to proposals that make communities more livable for people of all ages, and that can be turned around quickly.

One of those projects will bring folks together in Milton-Freewater, a small eastern Oregon town at the base of the Blue Mountains.

Julie Culjak, executive director for the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance, said grant funds will be used to develop a town activity plaza.

"Our focus is family, any age, coming into the lot, playing together," Culjak said. "Board games, corn hole, foosball, ping pong, watching a movie together, having a popcorn movie family night; everybody together."

Nationwide, AARP chose 184 projects and is distributing $2.4 million. Winning projects must be completed by December 18.

The Asian Health and Service Center has served Portland's diverse Asian communities since 1983.

Holden Leung, CEO of the Center, said the pandemic has changed the way they support folks.

He said they've created a COVID-19 Asian response team, which answers calls from anxious community members and gets food to people in need. He added the response team will be more important than ever in the coming months.

"As the fall is coming soon, with the change of the weather, the flu season is coming, so I can tell we need to sustain our efforts," Leung said.

The Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon and Metro HomeShare Program also received a grant to maintain outreach to low-income homeowners or renters during the pandemic.

The Community Challenge program has awarded more than $6 million through 560 grants since it debuted in 2017.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020