 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2020. 


Night One of the RNC paints Biden as a puppet of the radical left; new survey finds voter-registration databases more secure for 2020.

2020Talks - August 25, 2020 


A recap of the first night of the Republican National Convention, plus former GOP officials who now say they oppose President Trump.

Lack of Child Care Leads to Tough Decisions for Parents

The Child Care Is Essential Act would create a $50 billion fund to ensure parents have access to affordable care. (ShunTerra/Adobe Stock)
The Child Care Is Essential Act would create a $50 billion fund to ensure parents have access to affordable care. (ShunTerra/Adobe Stock)
August 24, 2020

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been even harder on working parents without child care.

Clara Vazquez of Sunnyside said she's been looking for affordable child care for her seven-year-old son for four years, and that coronavirus has made that search nearly impossible.

Her son is starting distanced learning soon, and Vazquez said she might have to give up caring for one of her clients to ensure her son doesn't fall behind in school.

"I might end up having to work four hours a week," Vazquez said. "Which is not like a livable wage for us, just so I can help my son not be behind on school and everything else."

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is the primary sponsor of the Child Care Is Essential Act, which includes a $50 billion fund to support child care.

Catherine White, director of child care and early learning for the National Women's Law Center, said the child-care system is on the brink of collapse without public funding and the lack of affordable options has impacts on parents and businesses.

"Child care is really the backbone of our economy," White said. "So if we don't invest, there's going to be serious implications for all of us."

White said policymakers have to understand the scope and depth of the shortage.

"We need at least $9.6 billion every month for the duration of this crisis," White said. "And $50 billion is just the sort of short-term stopgap to get us through the next five to six months of keeping our system alive."

For Vazquez, the need is simple.

"I need to find a place where I can put my son," Vasquez said. "So they can take care of him and make sure that he's in a safe environment, and where I know that they're going to be monitoring him on his school work, and making sure he's getting his school day done while I'm at work."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020