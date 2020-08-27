 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 27, 2020 


Faith leaders call on GOP to end inhumane treatment of immigrants; the new school year poses problems for student parents.

2020Talks - August 27, 2020 


The third night of the Republican National Convention featured Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Lara Trump, among others. Faith leaders call on RNC delegates and President Trump to end family separation.

Bundy-Tied MT Group Holds Meetings Opposing Public Health Measures

A group is organizing rallies against mask measures, despite the effectiveness of masks at slowing the spread of COVID-19. (kerkezz/Adobe Stock)
August 27, 2020

HELENA, Mont. -- A group tied to anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy is holding meetings and rallies across Montana to oppose COVID-19 public-health measures.

That's according to the Montana Human Rights Network(MHRN), a progressive group that follows extremist activity.

Travis McAdam, program director for combating white nationalism and defending democracy at the MHRN, said the organization, known as People's Rights, has contended mask requirements are a form of government overreach, despite their effectiveness at slowing the spread of the virus.

He said the group is preying on people's vulnerabilities.

"There are people all over in our communities who are scared, who don't really know what to do," McAdam said. "They're looking for answers, and people like Ammon Bundy are more than willing to come in and try to capitalize on that fear and recruit people into these groups."

People's Rights denies links to Bundy, who was part of armed standoffs with the federal government in Nevada and Oregon.

But McAdam said the group's state coordinator, Nick Ramlow, has discussed his close relationship with him. Bundy also is featured in a recent post on People's Rights' Facebook page.

McAdam said some of the folks coming to local chapter meetings for People's Rights may not know Bundy is associated with the group, and that could be for good reason: He said the name has political baggage that could turn off Montanans.

This week, Bundy was arrested as part of protests against Idaho's special legislative session, where some have showed up armed, clashed with state troopers and disrupted the proceedings.

"That's the Bundy way: It's about bullying," McAdam said. "It's about force. It's about divisiveness. And we don't feel that any of those are beneficial to be sort of driving how people are thinking about their communities."

McAdam added communities are the ones that bear the brunt of protests against public-health measures. He encouraged people who want to stop the spread of COVID-19 to stand with officials fighting the virus.

"Showing support for local public-health officials, showing support for local public-health departments, local schools, all of the people in our communities that are trying to make the best decisions they can to protect the community in these really trying times," McAdam said.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
