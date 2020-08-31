 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 31, 2020 


Transit fares back on in NY and some riders with disabilities asked to pay cash; Portland's mayor blasts Trump over violence.

2020Talks - August 31, 2020 


Two more political conventions this weekend: the Black National Convention and the People's Convention. Plus, no more verbal briefings to Congress on foreign interference in elections.

Advocates for Texans Encourage a "Plan" to Vote

Election officials in Texas expect a record number of people to vote by mail this year, although not everyone is eligible to do so. (ParentRap/Pixabay)
Election officials in Texas expect a record number of people to vote by mail this year, although not everyone is eligible to do so. (ParentRap/Pixabay)
August 31, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas -- Since the arrival of coronavirus, Texas and other states have struggled to figure out how to conduct elections both safely and securely. But one voting advocacy group says it doesn't need to be scary.

In Texas there are strict rules about voting by mail, but last week Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, announced it would send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the general election. That was the same process used in other states for primary elections to acknowledge the risks of COVID-19 at crowded polling places.

Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact, said it's not extraordinary to "plan" to vote, any more than it's extraordinary to "plan" a trip to the pharmacy.

"This is a thing that's like going to the store or taking your kid to school; it's a thing you can know, you can see it ahead of time and know what it's going to look like," Moorhead said.

To get ready for November 3, Moorhead encourages residents to check their voter registration now, instead of waiting until the last minute. For the March primary election and the July primary runoff, Harris County, which has 2.4 million residents on its voter roll, saw a more than 100% increase in vote-by-mail applications.

Earlier this year, Texas Impact teamed up with Austin's University Presbyterian Church to make sure every congregation member 65 and older who wanted a mail-in ballot received one - even delivering the ballots in virus-proof plastic bags.

Moorhead said most faith communities have members who are older and therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19.

"And the one thing that we can do that is not partisan, it doesn't have anything to do with partisan politics, is to make sure that the vulnerable seniors in our church have a shot at voting by mail," she said.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends Texans ask for mail-in ballots no later than 15 days out from Election Day to ensure adequate turnaround time. If you choose to go to your polling place, Moorhead suggests it might feel less scary if you plan to go with a partner, friend or family member.

Disclosure: Texas Impact contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Climate Change/Air Quality, Immigrant Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020