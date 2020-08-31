Arizona Seniors Can Make Their Votes Count and Stay Safe On Election Day

Arizona is among the states that allow early absentee and mail-in voting in most elections. Arizona voters must request a mail-in ballot from their country recorder, if that is their preference. (National Conference of State Legislatures/Flickr)

PHOENIX -- All sides of the political spectrum are calling the 2020 November General Election one of the most important in American history.



With seniors the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis, groups like AARP say there are steps older Arizonans can take to make sure their votes count and to remain safe.



With concerns over the pandemic and changes at the U.S. Postal Service, they recommend people vote as early as possible before Nov. 3.



Brendon Blake, senior program specialist for AARP Arizona, said requesting and casting a mail-in ballot is the simplest and safest way to vote.



"Typically, I believe the lead time that they request is roughly around 11 days to a week in order for you to mail in your ballot," Blake said. "However, it's important to remember that if you're going to get a mail-in ballot, the date to join that list is on October 23rd for the General Election."



Blake said it's important to sign the return envelope before putting it in the mail or dropping it off at an early voting precinct before election day.



If you prefer to vote in person, you can still avoid long lines. Early voting runs Oct. 5 - 30.



Blake said it's important to verify your assigned voting precinct, as many have changed locations due to the pandemic. He added this election involves a host of issues that are critical to seniors.



"Many of those issues AARP has been involved with for decades, including Social Security and Medicare," Blake said. "Prescription drugs has been something that we have been laser focused on since the beginning of 2019."



If you do plan to vote in person, be prepared to show an Arizona driver's license or other approved ID card. Blake said a summary of the information you need to vote is easy to find.



"AARP has put together a neat little one-pager that's on our website," Blake explained. "And it gives you helpful information regarding who is on the ballot and what are you voting for, as well as how to vote, when are the deadlines and where to vote."



The Arizona ballot will include the presidential race, U.S. House and Senate, state House and Senate, the Arizona Corporation Commission, several ballot initiatives, and city and county offices. Information is online at AARP.org/AZ.