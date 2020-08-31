IA Leaders Renew Calls for Restablishing Clean Car Standards

Researchers say with relaxed auto-emissions standards in the U.S., more than 1 billion metric tons of carbon emissions will come from cars built under a weaker rule. (Adobe Stock)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa continues to see the harmful effects of climate change, according to environmental advocates and Democratic elected officials.



They want policy changes made under the current administration - such as the rollback of clean car standards - reversed.



In March, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized rules for fuel economy and emission standards to increase by smaller annual percentages than the ones established under former President Obama.



Josh Mandelbaum, a Des Moines City Council member, said moves like that will have severe consequences for the city and the state.



He pointed to drought conditions, extreme heat, and this summer's derecho as examples of catastrophic events triggered by more pollution.



"We know that with climate change, extreme weather events, and every single one of the problems that we have faced and the challenges we faced in the last three years will continue to threaten and ravage our community," Mandelbaum said.



The Trump administration argued the higher standards were too expensive for automakers to meet, but many car companies already were on track to make adjustments that are tougher than what the administration is asking.



And five automakers recently agreed to tougher standards with the state of California, which is exempt from uniformity requirements dealing with federal EPA rules.



These local leaders and advocates contend lower standards will end up costing consumers more money at the gas pump.



But they add it's not just about cost concerns and protecting properties from storm damage.



Matt Russell, executive director of Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, called it a moral issue in preserving the health and well-being of families across the region.



"Rolling back these standards will put lives at greater risk and literally make thousands of people sick from increased air pollution and climate catastrophes," Russell said.



With some research showing a link between air pollution and higher levels of coronavirus activity, Russell and others said it's paramount for policymakers protect vulnerable communities from toxic air.