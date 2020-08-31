 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 31, 2020 


Transit fares back on in NY and some riders with disabilities asked to pay cash; Portland's mayor blasts Trump over violence.

2020Talks - August 31, 2020 


Two more political conventions this weekend: the Black National Convention and the People's Convention. Plus, no more verbal briefings to Congress on foreign interference in elections.

Senate Report Calls for Natural Solutions to Battle Climate Change

West Virginia National Guard members remove debris after a 2019 flood in Harman. Damaging floods have increased in the state along with the climate crisis. (U.S. National Guard)
West Virginia National Guard members remove debris after a 2019 flood in Harman. Damaging floods have increased in the state along with the climate crisis. (U.S. National Guard)
August 31, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- With wildfires out West and a hurricane fueled by high water temperatures in the South, Senate Democrats have released a new action plan for combating the climate crisis.

West Virginia hasn't been immune to climate-related troubles, with more floods and hotter temperatures. And the report from the U.S. Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis says funding projects that improve coastal resiliency for rivers, streams and oceans will help with flooding.

Myia Welsh, program director with the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said it's important to consider natural climate solutions to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

"In West Virginia, we are in a really great position, where we have a lot of trees and a lot of public lands," Welsh said. "And the impact of protecting and conserving those areas is that it reduces storm-water runoff, reduces air pollution, and all of those things are assets to fighting climate change."

She said green solutions for urban areas - like green roofs, open spaces, rain gardens and permeable pavement - can reduce the impacts of flooding. They can also reduce costs for storm-water management, which is a major problem in the Mountain State.

Walsh noted the report is timely as the nation faces interconnected public health, social justice, and climate crises. "The Case for Climate Action" also recommends solutions, including neighborhood micro-grids for maintaining electricity during an emergency, and smart-growth planning to reduce emissions by promoting walking and biking.

"The policy solutions laid out really ran the gamut, from labor and economics down to environmental solutions," she said. "So, there's a plethora of things to choose from here that our federal government can get to work on, should they choose to take that path."

When Congress returns next week, the National Wildlife Federation and other environmental groups are urging lawmakers to follow the new plan and fund its suggestions for climate-resiliency projects to build towards a clean-energy future.

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Diane Bernard, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020