 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 31, 2020 


Transit fares back on in NY and some riders with disabilities asked to pay cash; Portland's mayor blasts Trump over violence.

2020Talks - August 31, 2020 


Two more political conventions this weekend: the Black National Convention and the People's Convention. Plus, no more verbal briefings to Congress on foreign interference in elections.

Pendley Must Go as BLM Leader, Sporting Groups Say

The Bureau of Land Management oversees 248 million acres of public lands. (Bob Wick/BLM)
The Bureau of Land Management oversees 248 million acres of public lands. (Bob Wick/BLM)
August 31, 2020

DENVER -- Western hunters, anglers and conservationists are calling for the immediate removal of William Perry Pendley as head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Pendley has served as acting director of the agency for more than a year. He was formally nominated to be director in June, but had his nomination pulled after a public outcry.

Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation, lives in Colorado. He said Pendley's anti-public lands stance made him a bad pick for the job from the start.

"There was already issues with him even taking the job at all," Kindle said. "And now to skirt the procedures that every BLM director has gone through before really raises a lot of red flags and just proves how entirely unfit he is to be in this position."

The National Wildlife Federation and its western affiliates have sent a letter to senators calling for his dismissal.

They say a string of temporary appointments to keep Pendley in office were illegally used to avoid a Senate confirmation process required by the Constitution. Pendley has remained the de facto leader of the BLM because of a succession order he signed.

Kindle said Pendley has prioritized drilling and mining on public lands during his tenure as acting director, which has come at the expense of public lands, and sportsmen and women.

"Some of the most seminal sporting paradise out there he would take out of public hands and mine it, drill it, use it up in any way possible, much to the chagrin of the whole sporting community and our sporting traditions," Kindle added.

The BLM oversees 248 million acres of public lands.

In their letter to senators, the group also called out Pendley's inflammatory statements about the Black Lives Matter movement, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

Disclosure: The National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020