 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 3, 2020 


DHS reported to have withheld a report on Russian misinformation targeting Biden; good news about how summer camps contained a COVID-19 outbreak.

2020Talks - September 3, 2020 


Biden calls on Trump to prioritize a safe path to in-person learning. And some states will need more time to process mail-in ballots in November.

Virginia Program to Reveal Link Between Vaping and COVID-19

New research shows a strong correlation between vaping and catching coronavirus. (Adobe stock)
New research shows a strong correlation between vaping and catching coronavirus. (Adobe stock)
September 3, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vaping and cigarette smoking are significant risk factors for COVID-19, according to new research from Stanford University.

And this month, a Henrico County, Virginia-based program for parents and teens will present important findings from the study.

The research surveyed youth between ages 13 and 24.

It reveals those who vaped regularly tested positive for COVID-19 five times more likely than those who never used e-cigarettes, according to Terrell Pollard, chair of Henrico Too Smart 2 Start, an education nonprofit that will be holding the presentation.

He said young people need to know how dangerous vaping is, especially now.

"Initially, electronic cigarettes were marketed as a healthy option," Pollard said. "And so by the time it was discovered that it wasn't, by that time a lot of youths were hooked. And so, people who vape are more susceptible to catch COVID-19 and once they caught COVID-19, then recovering is harder if they've been vaping."

Too Smart 2 Start will partner with the Virginia Department of Health, the American Heart Association and the Henrico School System for the program, which will be held the third week of September. For more information, go to Henrico Too Smart 2 Start's Facebook page.

The organization continually holds workshops to educate youths and their parents about health issues surrounding vaping and other drugs.

Ahmed Smith, a Henrico county high school student, attended a session in the spring. He said it raised his awareness about the serious side effects from the habit.

"When I learned about the lung problems that was coming from the companies of vapes, it really concerned me," Smith said. "When people started getting their lungs infected and they started going to the hospital, and it's like crazy, people are still advertising Juuls and vapes, and then people are in the hospital fighting for their lives because of their products."

Research shows that 3,500 young people start vaping every single day in the United States.

In addition to causing lung and heart problems, the level of nicotine in e-cigarettes also is dangerous for young people because it can harm the developing adolescent brain.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020