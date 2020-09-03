 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 3, 2020 


DHS reported to have withheld a report on Russian misinformation targeting Biden; good news about how summer camps contained a COVID-19 outbreak.

2020Talks - September 3, 2020 


Biden calls on Trump to prioritize a safe path to in-person learning. And some states will need more time to process mail-in ballots in November.

On Anniversary of Wilderness Act, Push to Protect Owyhee Canyonlands

The Owyhee Canyonlands of southeast Oregon is one of the largest intact landscapes in the West. (Greg Shine/Bureau of Land Management)
The Owyhee Canyonlands of southeast Oregon is one of the largest intact landscapes in the West. (Greg Shine/Bureau of Land Management)
September 3, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. -- President Lyndon Johnson signed the Wilderness Act into law on this day in 1964.

In Oregon, there's a push to use that law to protect the unique Owyhee Canyonlands as wilderness.

The Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act would designate more than one million acres as wilderness and protect more than 14 miles of the Owyhee River as wild and scenic. It also would protect grazing and land-use laws.

Liz Hamilton, executive director of the Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association, said the area is one of the largest intact landscapes left in the West.

"It's a remarkable place for star viewing and for hunters, fishers, visitors, rafters, hikers, campers," Hamilton said. "This is a remarkable place that remains unprotected."

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the bill in November. It's scheduled for a hearing in the Senate on Sept. 16.

The Owyhee Basin Stewardship Coalition, which is made up of local ranchers, business owners, environmental and other groups, is supporting the bill.

Hamilton said we need to take care of places like the Owyhee Canyonlands so we can take care of ourselves.

"One of the things we've learned from this COVID experience that we're all in together is how much we need to get outdoors and how much we need to recharge ourselves in these special places," Hamilton said.

About 500,000 acres of the Owyhee landscape across the border in Idaho already is designated wilderness.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020