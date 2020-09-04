'Planeload of Thugs' Conspiracy Traced to ID Man's Facebook Post

Matt Hildreth, head of Ruralorganizing.org, says some disinformation campaigns online are meant to incite violence. (momius/Adobe Stock)

EMMETT, Idaho - This week, President Donald Trump made a false claim that planes "loaded with thugs" were being sent to towns to take them over. The claim mirrors a viral Facebook post in June from an Idaho man in Emmett, who said left-wing "Antifa" supporters were on a plane to Boise.



The Payette County Sheriff's Office had to release a statement saying the post was false. Matt Hildreth, who heads the website 'RuralOrganizing.org,' followed the original rumor as it spread online and thought law enforcement and the media had done a good job debunking it.



"I thought, 'There's no way that the President of the United States is getting information like this straight from social media,'" said Hildreth.



The original post was shared on Facebook more than three-thousand times. Hildreth said misinformation about Antifa supporters has spread rapidly on Facebook in the past three months, especially as a tool to scare people in rural communities.



Rumors of protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death have pushed some armed militia groups to stand guard in cities, including Coeur d'Alene. Hildreth said some of these posts seem to be having their desired effects.



"It's not a small-town rumor mill," said Hildreth. "This is actual disinformation geared at inciting violence. I think that's why it's especially concerning in the climate that we're living in today."



Hildreth said groups are likely to ramp up their misinformation campaigns as the election closes in, but he said he has faith that election officials will ensure secure voting.



"Luckily, I think people are looking out for it and so, I think that's something that I hope we'll be prepared for," said Hildreth. "And I do have confidence that we will be."



Hildreth said misinformation about COVID-19 spreading on social media also is concerning. He said before sharing posts with others, folks should be especially skeptical, even of positions they would normally agree with - and investigate the source thoroughly.