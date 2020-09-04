Tips to Plan a COVID-Free Labor Day, Halloween

Experts advise staying away from finger foods like cold cuts, and from "high-touch" areas in general, at this year's Labor Day barbecues, in order to lower your risk of COVID-19. (Jessica Gale/Morguefile)

HARTFORD, Conn. - This Labor Day, you can still safely hold the traditional end-of-summer barbecue - but public health experts caution that these types of events must be held outdoors, with enough space for everyone to stay at least six feet apart.



In addition, they say, people need to wear masks and those who have even the mildest symptoms of a possible COVID-19 infection should stay home.



Dr. John Schreiber, chief of infectious diseases at Connecticut General Hospital, said no one should let their guard down.



"I would not be in large groups with strangers, and where control of the situation cannot be maintained by you personally," said Schreiber.



Current guidance from the Connecticut Department of Health recommends indoor events be limited to 25 people and outdoor events to 100.



This year, it's also a good idea to skip the self-serve buffet. Instead, designate one person to serve the food, and another to serve beverages.



Experts say Connecticut has cut down community transmission significantly - enough to reopen schools - but they warn that could change if people throw caution to the wind this fall.



Halloween is on a Saturday this year, so there will be strong temptations to throw a house party. Dr. Schreiber said we'll have to see where the numbers are in October - but unfortunately, it may still not be safe to attend big indoor events or even go trick-or-treating.



"I think that's probably unlikely to be successful," said Schreiber. "There are elderly who won't want to open the door. Some kids won't be able to wear their masks correctly. And I would say door-to-door and trick-or-treating is probably not realistic this year."



But not to worry - families can still dress up and have fun at the many outdoor Halloween events being planned in towns across the Nutmeg State.