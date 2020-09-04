 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 4, 2020 


Suspect in Trump-caravan shooting, shot and killed near Seattle; Classroom ventilation on the minds of school teachers.

2020Talks - September 4, 2020 


North Carolina sends out ballots today. Facebook announces new policies to combat election misinformation, but advocates say there's more to do.

Caution Urged in Applying for Federal Eviction Moratorium

One estimate suggests almost 300,000 Maryland families can't pay rent as a result of COVID-19-related income loss. (Adobe Stock)
One estimate suggests almost 300,000 Maryland families can't pay rent as a result of COVID-19-related income loss. (Adobe Stock)
September 4, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Some Maryland families hit hard by the novel coronavirus are breathing a sigh of relief since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new moratorium on evictions until year's end.

But the new order has important terms renters need to be aware of. Attorney Matt Hill at the Public Justice Center in Baltimore said to qualify, renters need to make less than $99,000 a year, and meet several other requirements.

They must prove they've lost income due to the pandemic, that they've applied for government assistance to pay rent, and that they could become homeless if kicked out.

He noted that savvy landlords could dispute small details.

"It's going to help millions of tenants, and it's incredibly important," said Hill. "But it does require tenants to be vigilant, and to take action. Because if the landlord is trying to use some sort of loophole or make some sort of argument, they are going to need to respond."

Almost 300,000 households unable to pay rent are at risk of eviction in Maryland, according to one estimate.

For assistance in qualifying, contact the Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland.

While Hill said he thinks the moratorium is a critical first step to protect families, he's also urging lawmakers to take more permanent steps to relieve economic hardships created by the pandemic.

As Hill put it, "If this order is not paired with rent relief -- rental assistance, canceling the rent, something that addresses the long term structural problem of the lack of income related to COVID-19 -- then we are going to be just kicking the can down the road."

People who violate the terms of the eviction moratorium face harsh penalties, including up to a $100,000 fine and a year in jail. And if a tenant lies about any of the five requirements, they could be charged with perjury, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - MD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020