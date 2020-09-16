 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 16, 2020 


A letter sparks tension with police in Iowa; new agreements establish formal ties between Israel and two Arab states.

2020Talks - September 16, 2020 


The last of this year's primaries was in Delaware yesterday; recent polling on Florida Latinos; and faith leaders on the presidential election.

Duke Energy Plans to Add Wind Power to Cut Carbon Emissions

Gov. Roy Cooper's Clean Energy Plan calls on North Carolina utilities to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030. (Adobe Stock)
Gov. Roy Cooper's Clean Energy Plan calls on North Carolina utilities to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030. (Adobe Stock)
September 16, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For the first time, Duke Energy is including wind power in its Integrated Resource Plan, an outline of how the state's largest utility plans to meet energy demand for the next 15 years.

As one of a handful of proposed pathways to cut carbon emissions in half in the next decade, Duke Energy said it could potentially incorporate wind power as early as 2027, and increase solar usage as it phases out its coal-fired power plants.

Katharine Kollins, president of the Southeastern Wind Coalition, said it's important to have a variety of energy sources feeding into to the grid.

"If you add wind, you don't need as much energy storage," she said. "If you diversify your carbon-free resources, when one is down -- it needs maintenance or isn't generating -- you've got others that are."

Gov. Roy Cooper's Clean Energy Plan calls on utilities to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030. According to federal data, as of last year, wind makes up about 7% of the total U.S. utility power generation.

North Carolina has enacted several laws that Kollins said have deterred development of land-based wind startups, but the state currently has one operating wind farm, built by independent power producer Avangrid Renewables.

"That is the only large operating wind farm in the entire Southeast," she said. "There is one other project in North Carolina that is under development, by Apex Clean Energy. It is called the Timbermill Wind Project; it is also up in northeast North Carolina."

Kollins said land-based wind farms often are a significant income generator and boost to the local tax base for rural communities.

"That is the case in Pasquotank and Perquimmans counties. It would be the case in Chowan County, where the Timbermill project will be built," she said. "These are significant income providers, both in terms of land-owner payments and local taxes."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year around 14 new wind projects launched in nine states. According to the American Wind Energy Association, an estimated 85,000 people are employed in the wind industry.

Duke Energy's 2020 Integrated Resource Plan is online at duke-energy.com. The North Carolina Clean Energy Plan is at deq.nc.gov.

Disclosure: Southeastern Wind Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020