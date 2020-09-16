 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 16, 2020 


A letter sparks tension with police in Iowa; new agreements establish formal ties between Israel and two Arab states.

2020Talks - September 16, 2020 


The last of this year's primaries was in Delaware yesterday; recent polling on Florida Latinos; and faith leaders on the presidential election.

WI Researchers Try "Moneyball" Approach for Cover Crops

According to the USDA, there was a nearly 50% increase in cover-crop plantings between 2012 and 2017. Wisconsin researchers are gathering data on the effectiveness of these crops as more farmers adopt the practice. (Adobe Stock)
According to the USDA, there was a nearly 50% increase in cover-crop plantings between 2012 and 2017. Wisconsin researchers are gathering data on the effectiveness of these crops as more farmers adopt the practice. (Adobe Stock)
September 16, 2020

EAST TROY, Wis. -- Analytics are a key measuring tool in professional sports today, but data-driven assessments aren't limited to that industry. In Wisconsin, agricultural researchers are asking farmers for feedback about a popular conservation practice.

Cover crops, commonly used in the early days of agriculture, have made a comeback as a way to maintain soil health, prevent harmful runoff into waterways and help a farmer's bottom line.

Gregg Sanford, associate scientist at the University of Wisconsin, said their database has performance information from only a handful of sites. He said he hopes farmers across the state will answer a survey to give them more reliable data.

"We kind of realized as scientists, we can only collect so much data," he said. "There's a whole range of producers throughout Wisconsin that are using cover crops that are interested in how things are performing on their farm -- what's working, what's not working."

Sanford also is a board member at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, which is working with the university on the farmer survey. He said they'll gather feedback into early December, and hope to have a comprehensive report soon after. Survey details are on the Michael Fields website.

Also leading the effort is Dan Smith, outreach specialist at UW-Madison's Nutrient and Pest Management Program. One of the goals, he said, is to break down the effectiveness of various cover crops by region.

"We really don't know what works really well in southern Wisconsin versus what may work really well in northern Wisconsin," he said. "We have some baseline suggestions, based on some prior research, but we're looking to zero in on those fine details."

He said this can be especially helpful to farmers who have yet to try cover cropping, but are curious about it. Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released results from its most recent Census of Agriculture. It found that cover crops among American producers increased by 5 million acres since the previous ag census, including an 11% increase in Wisconsin.

The survey is online at michaelfields.org, and the USDA ag census is at nass.usda.gov.

Disclosure: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020