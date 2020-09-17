 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 17, 2020 


President Trump contradicts his CDC director on mask wearing; and a state where the student vote could make a big difference.

2020Talks - September 17, 2020 


Biden responds to Trump's ongoing false claims about a vaccine being available to the public this fall. Plus, a court battle over ballot drop boxes in Ohio, and a change to South Carolina elections.

Data Shows Dozens of Pre-Teen Illinois Kids Detained in 2020

Pre-trial juvenile detentions in Illinois fell 19% between March and April. (AdobeStock)
Pre-trial juvenile detentions in Illinois fell 19% between March and April. (AdobeStock)
September 17, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Juvenile-justice advocates say Illinois is failing its children by allowing kids as young as 10 years old to be locked-up without being found guilty of a crime.

State law limits prison to children who are age 13 or older and have a felony conviction, but doesn't follow the same standard before trial.

Shawn Freeman, research program coordinator for the University of Illinois Center for Prevention Research and Development, has authored several reports for the state on juvenile-detention admissions.

He said the data shows during a year dominated by a pandemic, so far roughly 50 kids younger than 13 have been held before trial.

"You can actually see how many 10-year-olds, how many 11-year-olds, how many 12-year-olds," Freeman said. "And each of those represent someone's son, someone's daughter, someone's young child who is having this traumatic experience of being placed behind secure doors in a cell."

Freeman said overall daily juvenile detention admissions took a dive due to the pandemic, falling 19% between March and April.

State Representative Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, sponsored H.B. 4613 this year, which includes reforms to hold pre-trial detention standards for children to the same requirements for after trial.

The Evanston Democrat said it requires detention be used as a last resort.

"Illinois was where we had the first juvenile court where we realized that children need to be treated differently than adults," Gabel said. "And since then we've had so much research on brain development and how kids make decisions about their behavior, and how instead of punishment they really need to be rehabilitated and helped."

Gabel said reforms also are needed to help reduce the glaring racial and ethnic disparities in the system.

She said 60% of youths locked up in detention in June were Black and nearly half were there for non-felony offenses.

"We have to be very careful on how we make those decisions on which kids should go to juvenile detention and which can go back to their families or back to other behavioral crisis-intervention services," Gabel added.

Gabel said there are efforts to get H.B. 4613 into an omnibus criminal justice bill for the veto session in November.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020