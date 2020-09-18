 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 18, 2020 


A federal judge slams the brakes on U.S. Postal Service changes nationwide; and we take you to the state 'out front' for clean elections.

2020Talks - September 18, 2020 


Trump slams the 1619 project on Constitution Day, and Pennsylvania's Supreme Court makes some election changes.

MT Climate Plan Aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Montana's new climate-change report addresses the health impacts of global warming, including poor air quality from more wildfire smoke. (Adobe Stock)
Montana's new climate-change report addresses the health impacts of global warming, including poor air quality from more wildfire smoke. (Adobe Stock)
September 18, 2020

MISSOULA, Mont. -- As wildfires rage across the West, a new report from the Montana Climate Solutions Council calls for a complete reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 2050.

To reach this goal, the council recommends beefing up low-emission car standards and shifting away from a coal economy, according to Amy Cilimburg - executive director of Climate Smart Missoula - who served on the council.

She said Montana also needs to take action quickly to ease the state's hotter temperatures and wildfires spurred on by a warming climate.

"What this plan offers is an opportunity for all of us to dig in and get involved in climate solutions," said Cilimburg. "For it to be effective, we need leadership, we need funding and we'll need policies. You know, not acting on climate change is going to cost us a whole heck of a lot more than actually addressing it."

Representatives of Montana's Chamber of Commerce and oil and electric companies have voiced opposition to the plan's major goals. They said changes need to be economically sound and don't believe the state should turn completely away from fossil-fuel use.

Cilimburg said the report has suggestions for climate policies for the next 30 years. They include forming a Resilience AmeriCorps program to give Montana communities support for climate-change mitigation projects.

She pointed out that adopting these kinds of programs could change with the upcoming election.

"We'll have a new state administration, a new governor," said Cilimburg. "We will have a new legislature and Public Service Commission. But the makeup of those three bodies will be very important to moving these policies forward."

Studies show that Montana has already warmed by about three degrees since 1950. A warmer climate is expected to cause less snowpack in the coming decades, with early thaws that lead to flooding.

Diane Bernard/Dan Heyman, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020