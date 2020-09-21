 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 21, 2020 


COVID-19 reported to be on the rise in more than 30 states; and will Supreme Court nomination tilt U.S. Senate races?

2020Talks - September 21, 2020 


Biden pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump plans to announce his replacement nominee this week. Plus, early voting in four states.

Experts: How Collins’ Opposing Supreme Court Vote Impacts Re-Election

In polls for the Maine Senate race just before Justice Ginsburg's passing, incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins was losing to Democratic nominee Sara Gideon by 5-10%. (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
In polls for the Maine Senate race just before Justice Ginsburg's passing, incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins was losing to Democratic nominee Sara Gideon by 5-10%. (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
September 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Susan Collins of Maine is the first Republican senator to oppose holding a vote on a Supreme Court nominee until after the November 3 election. But the Supreme Court has been a major issue in Collins' close race against Democrat Sara Gideon for awhile.

A Quinnipiac University Poll released two days before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing on Friday asked Maine voters what issues are most important to them in deciding which Senate candidate to vote for. Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow said the number-one issue for Maine Democrats is health care -- closely followed by the Supreme Court.

"Why is the Supreme Court registering among Democrats in Maine as the second most important issue, speaks to the fact that Sen. Collins has been under scrutiny by critics for her confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh in 2018," Snow said.

Collins, a centrist Republican, voted to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018. Since then, her popularity has plummeted, and it's a large part of Gideon's campaign against Collins.

Professor Sandy Maisel, Goldfarb Professor of American Government at Colby College, said Collins' opposition to a Supreme Court vote may help her with undecided voters.

"Many of those undecided people have hesitation about the extent to which she supports Trump. Some of those people are still in play for her," Maisel said.

In the same Quinnipiac Poll, independent voters in Maine favored Biden over Trump, with 65% saying they will vote for Biden and 30% saying they will vote for Trump. Maisel said Collins's position could cost her some support from Trump voters.

The Senate race in Maine is currently one of the closest in the country.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020