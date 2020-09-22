Nevada Wins Voting Lawsuit Ahead of National Voter Registration Day

Under a Nevada law upheld by a federal judge Monday, all active state voters would receive a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election because of to the nation's health emergency. (common dreams.org)

LAS VEGAS -- A day ahead of National Voter Registration Day, a federal judge ruled Nevada can move forward with its new vote-by-mail law.



On Monday, a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign over Nevada's mail-in voting measure was dismissed. That means active voters will receive a mail-in ballot, regardless of whether they request one.



Chris Davin is executive director of Equality Nevada in Henderson, an advocacy group for civil rights, particularly in the LGBTQ community. He said the group encourages voters to choose pro-equality candidates, whether it's for the White House, state house or city council.



"We're seeing a very high amount of people that are coming in that are young," Davin said. "A lot of the X and the millennials, they want to make sure that their voice is heard because they need change."



Trump blasted the state's new mail-in voting law at a re-election rally in Henderson earlier this month, saying it would be fraudulent. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak responded to the judge's ruling Monday, saying the state law would "expand options for Nevadans and provide for safe, fair and accessible elections during the pandemic."



Roughly one-third of all Nevada voters have said they plan to vote by mail. Davin does not believe potential fraud allegations are valid.



"People get their tax returns, people get their stimulus checks, they get their driver's license - everything comes by mail," he said. "What is the concern of the election ballot coming by mail?"



Nevadans who want to register to vote online must do so by October 29, but the deadline for registering by mail is much earlier - October 6 - which is the same deadline for registering to vote in person.



Nevada's early-voting period begins Saturday, October 17, and continues through October 30, but dates and hours may vary based on the city where you live.



