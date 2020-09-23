 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 23, 2020 


U.S. COVID-19 deaths double in last 4 months as total tops 200,000; poll workers in short supply as Texas registers a record number of voters.

2020Talks - September 23, 2020 


Mitt Romney supports putting a Supreme Court nominee to a vote. Plus, $20 million raised so far to pay court fees, fines for returning citizens to vote after being incarcerated.

Pressing for Action in DC on CA Public-Lands Bills

Davy Brown Creek is part of the lands that would get new protections under the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act. (Cheryl Frei)
Davy Brown Creek is part of the lands that would get new protections under the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act. (Cheryl Frei)
September 23, 2020

VENTURA, Calif. -- People who fight for public lands are taking part in a major push this week, meeting with lawmakers about legislation, called the Protecting America's Wilderness Act. The bill would safeguard more than 1 million acres across the Golden State.

Jack Dyer, founder and chief executive of Topa Topa Brewing Co. in Ventura, said his business depends on outdoor enthusiasts drawn to Los Padres National Forest.

"People tend to enjoy beer after they've gone on a hike or gone on a mountain bike ride or gone fishing," he said. "All those things help my business, and preserving those open spaces. Without them, I don't think our business would thrive."

This week, Dyer and almost two dozen others are holding a series of online meetings with members of Congress to ask that the bill be prioritized. It already passed the U.S. House in February, so now it's up to the Senate to act. The measure contains several standalone bills that protect lands and rivers on the Central Coast, in parts of northwest California and in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Thomas Wong, a board member of the San Gabriel Valley Water District, said it's especially critical that mountains behind Los Angeles be well-managed -- and this year's devastating wildfires underscore that point.

"The San Gabriel Valley relies on the rain and snow that falls in the San Gabriel Mountains for a majority of our water supply," he said. "It's why we want to make sure we preserve the natural spaces of the watershed."

Wong said heavily populated, lower-income communities also need better access to nature, and the pandemic has emphasized that need. In addition, he said, wildlife that inhabits public lands is even more dependent now on wildlife corridors as climate change affects their habitat.

The text of the Protecting America's Wilderness Act is online at congress.gov.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
