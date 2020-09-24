 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 24, 2020 


President Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power post election; and COVID vaccine #4 needs volunteers.

2020Talks - September 24, 2020 


A new report highlights importance of keeping guns away from the polls; and Florida wants an investigation of a fund to help pay returning citizens' court fees and fines so they can vote.

New EPA Report Links Pesticide to Fish, Wildlife Concerns

Each year, millions of acres of crops in the U.S. are sprayed with chlorpyrifos. (Adobe Stock)
Each year, millions of acres of crops in the U.S. are sprayed with chlorpyrifos. (Adobe Stock)
September 24, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a new risk assessment of chlorpyrifos, but critics of the agency say there's already enough strong evidence that the commonly-used pesticide is harmful to children and are calling for a federal ban.

This is the third federal assessment of this chemical, despite decades of research showing chlorpyrifos is a potent neurotoxin that can harm the developing brain. It was first used in the 1950s.

Nathan Donley, senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, said the Obama administration announced plans to ban the pesticide in 2016.

"Then a new administration came in, and that decision was reversed," Donley said. "This has been tied up in the courts for a number of years now. I believe the 9th Circuit Court decided to basically give the EPA and ultimatum and say, 'You need to decide whether you're going to ban this or not.' The EPA said, 'We're not going to ban it. We're going to study it some more.' "

The EPA is slated to issue its proposal in October, and Donley believes a ban is unlikely.

The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation has said it's an important pest-management tool. But chlorpyrifos is already banned in Europe, and in California and Hawaii.

Donley pointed out the pesticide is used on a variety of crops, from wheat and sugar beets to vegetables and fruits. He said traces can be found on supermarket produce, which can be especially risky for pregnant women.

"Chlorpyrifos can pass through the placenta, so it is found in umbilical cord samples, and it can reach the uterus," Donley said. "And so, there's a big issue with pregnant women, you know, eating food that contain traces of chlorpyrifos, and that reaching the fetus."

Studies also have shown that the children of some women who ingest chlorpyrifos have lower IQs and higher rates of attention-deficit disorder.

Last month, U.S. Senator Tom Udall, D-N.M., and Representative Joe Neguse, D-Colo., introduced the "Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act," which proposes reforming the nation's pesticide laws.

"One of the parts of this bill would be to ban all organophosphates, which would include chlorpyrifos," Donley explained. "So this bill would really overhaul our pesticide regulatory system and get rid of the 'worst of the worst' pesticides."

He said it would be the first sweeping update to pesticide use since the mid-1990s.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020