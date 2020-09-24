Survey Spotlights Top Voting Issues for Older Coloradans

Some 90% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans in a new AARP poll favor candidates who support increased access to, and more affordable prices for, long-term care. (Pixabay)

DENVER -- Colorado voters age 50 and older are not a 'lock' for either of the state's U.S. Senate candidates, according to the latest AARP survey.



Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper currently holds just a one-point lead over incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner among voters age 65-plus, well within the survey's margin of error.



Bob Murphy, state director for AARP Colorado, said candidates need to address the issues that matter most to a voting bloc with a strong track record of high turnout.



"Whoever pays the closest attention to issues that matter to the 50-plus is the person that's going to win," Murphy observed. "And those issues are clearly Medicare, Social Security, health care/coronavirus and prescription drug pricing."



In the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slight lead over President Donald Trump, 51% to 44% among voters 65-plus.



Murphy said since Coloradans continue to cast ballots earlier and earlier, candidates should not wait to address their top issues.



A majority of older voters said they're worried they or a family member will contract COVID-19, and three out of four say they'll avoid long lines by voting early or absentee.



Murphy noted this group of voters also are concerned about recent developments with the U.S. Postal Service.



"If you're concerned about the speed of the ballot arriving via the Postal Service by 7:00 p.m. on election evening, use the ballot boxes. I've spoken with Secretary of State [Jena] Griswold; they are putting more and more of those in throughout the state. This is the main reason."



A majority of voters from both parties, 88% of registered Democrats and 73% of Republicans, said they're more likely to vote for a candidate who will stand up for Social Security.



"It's a social contract, it's something that we have, most of us have, paid into our entire lives," Murphy added. "It's not an 'entitlement,' by the way, it's an earned benefit. And it's something that people depend upon for retirement, some solely."