 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 24, 2020 


President Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power post election; and COVID vaccine #4 needs volunteers.

2020Talks - September 24, 2020 


A new report highlights importance of keeping guns away from the polls; and Florida wants an investigation of a fund to help pay returning citizens' court fees and fines so they can vote.

Survey Spotlights Top Voting Issues for Older Coloradans

Some 90% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans in a new AARP poll favor candidates who support increased access to, and more affordable prices for, long-term care. (Pixabay)
Some 90% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans in a new AARP poll favor candidates who support increased access to, and more affordable prices for, long-term care. (Pixabay)
September 24, 2020

DENVER -- Colorado voters age 50 and older are not a 'lock' for either of the state's U.S. Senate candidates, according to the latest AARP survey.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper currently holds just a one-point lead over incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner among voters age 65-plus, well within the survey's margin of error.

Bob Murphy, state director for AARP Colorado, said candidates need to address the issues that matter most to a voting bloc with a strong track record of high turnout.

"Whoever pays the closest attention to issues that matter to the 50-plus is the person that's going to win," Murphy observed. "And those issues are clearly Medicare, Social Security, health care/coronavirus and prescription drug pricing."

In the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slight lead over President Donald Trump, 51% to 44% among voters 65-plus.

Murphy said since Coloradans continue to cast ballots earlier and earlier, candidates should not wait to address their top issues.

A majority of older voters said they're worried they or a family member will contract COVID-19, and three out of four say they'll avoid long lines by voting early or absentee.

Murphy noted this group of voters also are concerned about recent developments with the U.S. Postal Service.

"If you're concerned about the speed of the ballot arriving via the Postal Service by 7:00 p.m. on election evening, use the ballot boxes. I've spoken with Secretary of State [Jena] Griswold; they are putting more and more of those in throughout the state. This is the main reason."

A majority of voters from both parties, 88% of registered Democrats and 73% of Republicans, said they're more likely to vote for a candidate who will stand up for Social Security.

"It's a social contract, it's something that we have, most of us have, paid into our entire lives," Murphy added. "It's not an 'entitlement,' by the way, it's an earned benefit. And it's something that people depend upon for retirement, some solely."

Disclosure: AARP Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020