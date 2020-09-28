 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2020 


The New York Times reports President Trump's tax returns show chronic losses; and will climate change make it as a topic in the first presidential debate?

2020Talks - September 28, 2020 


The New York Times obtains President Trump's tax returns, showing chronic loss and debts coming due. And Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Saluting Ohio's 'Selfless, Courageous' Child Protection Workers

Ohio Children Services workers have added some new priorities during the pandemic, including helping families whose kids are struggling with online classes. (Adobe Stock)
Ohio Children Services workers have added some new priorities during the pandemic, including helping families whose kids are struggling with online classes. (Adobe Stock)
September 28, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Throughout September, some of the first responders for Ohio families in crisis have been lauded for their commitment. During Workforce Development Month, state agencies and organizations have honored the extraordinary efforts of Children Services professionals during the pandemic and shared their stories on social media.

As an Alternative Response Caseworker at Athens County Children Services, Katherine King focuses on finding ways to support families. She said in the past six months, she's connected them with food and housing, and worked on literacy with kids.

"When you get to sit down in their homes and see where the kids do their homework and where they sleep, you see the really wonderful things that most families do," King said. "I know a lot of people think that my job must be miserable and I'm seeing terrible parents, but most of what I see is positive and good."

Gov. Mike DeWine also thanked caseworkers for their efforts, calling them the most "selfless and courageous" members of Ohio's workforce.

Marcus Hayden, a caseworker with Mahoning County Children Services, said he's missed connecting with families face-to-face, but has remained dedicated to their cases. He's especially proud of his efforts to help a mom in recovery get her kids back after visits were sidelined due to social distancing.

"She did everything she was supposed to do, and then COVID came in and messed up her visitation with her kids. So, providing extra mental support for her and keep pushing, because something like that can break someone," Hayden said.

King shared that during the pandemic, she's also helping families struggling with virtual learning.

"Whether it's a parent's mental health issues or defiant behavior by a kid, it's not a typical situation of neglect. But we can go out and talk to them about the issues, and then try to help them get into school before it gets to the point of being truancy or anything like that," King said.

Hayden said it takes a strong-minded and patient person to work in children services, and added it's incredibly rewarding to help families get onto the right path.

"We work 24 hours a day when emergencies hit us, and we have to be on call and ready. And it's always about the best interests of the child and providing the family with extra support," Hayden said. "We're basically cheerleaders to these families. We're not bad people; we're here to help."

Both Hayden and King are featured in the Public Children Services Association of Ohio's "Profiles of Hope and Courage," highlighting the work of people in Children Services in the era of COVID-19.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020