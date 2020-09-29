 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 29, 2020 


Trump tax revelations point to disparity in nation's tax system; Pelosi and Mnuchin make last-ditch effort at pandemic relief.

2020Talks - September 29, 2020 


Today's the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. And a British news show reports a Trump campaign effort to suppress the Black vote in 2016.

SD Joining Voter-Driven Movement for Medicaid Expansion

South Dakota is among nearly a dozen states that have so far refused to accept a Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. (Adobe Stock)
South Dakota is among nearly a dozen states that have so far refused to accept a Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. (Adobe Stock)
September 29, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. -- When the Affordable Care Act was adopted, most states that expanded Medicaid did so through their legislatures. But in states that refused, there's been a push for citizens to bypass those decisions through ballot initiatives, and South Dakota is now part of that movement.

This November, signature gathering will begin to get two Medicaid expansion questions on the 2022 ballot in South Dakota. One would be a constitutional amendment, and the other would be an initiated measure directing the state Legislature to take action.

John Tsitrian, co-publisher of the nonpartisan blog South Dakota Standard, recently authored a post calling for the state to support such a move.

"I think the outcomes, both in health and just general economic benefits, are almost too big to ignore," Tsitrian said.

The South Dakota Legislative Research Council says an expansion of Medicaid benefits could help more than 42,000 residents become eligible. The federal government would provide $300 million annually to cover the costs, with the state covering $21 million.

Opponents, including Gov. Kristi Noem, argue about the effect that would have on the state budget.

But Tsistrain said those state contributions would pay off because of the larger federal investment and the economic impact it would have, in addition to the added health benefits to those who need coverage. He pointed to research from the University of Montana, which analyzed that state's expansion.

"They believe it had a specific affect on increasing the state's GDP. And they believe it boosted overall personal incomes since it was implemented in 2015," he said.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear another challenge to the ACA, which could affect Medicaid expansion. But supporters of the idea say that doesn't mean organizers should give up, citing that the law has largely survived many other attempts to do away with it.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020