Educators Tap Top Health Experts for Safety During COVID

A new webinar series outlines best practices for PPE and guidelines on how to stay safe while teaching and working in person in the COVID era. (Pixabay)

DENVER -- Colorado's largest union for educators has partnered with top health experts for a webinar series designed to give teachers, staff and parents the information they need during a very unusual school year.



Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, said it's vital for Coloradans to have access to health guidelines and recommendations from those who know best.



"There is a lot of noise happening right now. There's a lot of information out there," Baca-Oehlert said. "This is an opportunity to go straight to those medical experts to get those questions asked and answered."



Part three of the series, called "People in Your Neighborhood, how to connect with local experts," is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at coloradoea.org, where recordings of the entire series will be available on demand.



The series' first installment covers the basics for keeping in-person learning safe. Baca-Oehlert said educators are not, by nature, health care professionals, but they're now being tasked with properly using personal protective equipment and a host of other procedures.



"So that webinar was really designed to hear from the experts on what is the proper way to put a mask on and take it off. What are the benefits of hand washing? How often should you be doing it? What about keeping your workspace and your students' workspaces clean?" She said.



The series continues through October 7, covering topics including helping educators understand the state's school closure and outbreak guidance, who to call when, and how to access Colorado data, trends and executive orders. Baca-Oehlert said despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Colorado's educators are up to the task.



"Educators really are stepping up and doing whatever it takes to ensure that students have access to learning," she said. "And while it looks different, everybody is doing all that they can."



More information on the series is available at ColoradoEA.org/health-safety-webinars.