 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 1, 2020 


Concern that Trump's Proud Boys comments could encourage "alt-right" groups; report finds key swing states went into manufacturing decline pre-pandemic.

2020Talks - October 1, 2020 


Experts are concerned about white supremacist violence leading up to the election. And, the Presidential Debate Commission says they plan to change rules after Trump's almost constant interruptions.

PA House Bill Would Divert CARES Act Money to School Vouchers

Critics say HB 2696 would divert CARES Act money away from public schools already facing a $1 billion local revenue shortfall. (Drazen/Adobe Stock)
Critics say HB 2696 would divert CARES Act money away from public schools already facing a $1 billion local revenue shortfall. (Drazen/Adobe Stock)
October 1, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania House Education Committee is scheduled to vote today on a bill that critics say would divert federal CARES Act money to fund a new school voucher program.

The Keystone State has about $1.3 billion in unspent CARES Act money.

Pennsylvania House Bill 2696 would put $500 million of that into a new state program that includes school vouchers for students at private and religious schools.

Christopher Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, contends that would appear to fall outside the parameters of the federal law.

"It is applying this money toward a program that is not directly related to COVID-19, the pandemic or any of the associated costs," Lilienthal stated.

He said those funds are intended to address expenses directly related to the pandemic.

The bill's sponsor said the vouchers would help students whose education has been disrupted.

But Lilienthal pointed out 90% of Pennsylvania's children attend public schools, not the schools the vouchers would pay for, and those public schools are in trouble.

"Right now, we know that public school districts across the Commonwealth are struggling to address a $1 billion dollar local revenue shortfall that arose as a result of this pandemic and its economic effects," Lilienthal said.

He called the bill an attempt by a small group of legislators to shift public funds from public education to tuition assistance for religious and private schools.

Lilienthal said the impact of the pandemic on public education is much more than a loss of revenue at the district level.

"There are additional expenses this year related to face coverings, hand sanitizer, certain PPE as well as certain expenses related to counselors and psychologists and mental health concerns for students," Lilienthal added.

A similar bill will be the subject of a public hearing in the Pennsylvania State Senate next week.

Disclosure: The Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020