 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 2, 2020 


President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are both positive for COVID-19; the U.S. House passes Heroes Act 2.0; and charges filed against two conservative operatives for a fake voter robocall scheme

2020Talks - October 2, 2020 


Trump tests positive for COVID-19. Michigan attorney general is prosecuting two conservative operatives allegedly behind disinformation robocalls. And a new rule in Texas limits ballot drop boxes to one per county.

WV Recommends Use of Smartphone App for Pandemic Drug Treatment

One study shows women in rural Appalachia with substance-abuse disorders who used a smartphone treatment app stayed in treatment almost twice as long as those who didn't. (Adobe Stock)
One study shows women in rural Appalachia with substance-abuse disorders who used a smartphone treatment app stayed in treatment almost twice as long as those who didn't. (Adobe Stock)
October 2, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Spurred by concern that folks battling substance abuse can't always get in-person treatment during the pandemic, West Virginia is highlighting telehealth options to help providers better support their patients.

At this month's state social-work convention, Bob Hansen, executive director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Drug Control Policy, urged treatment providers to get their patients to download its "Connections" app for cellphones.

The app gives folks in recovery a personal touch, from peer support to one-to-one messaging, which Hansen said is especially needed during this time of social distancing.

"There's been an early study that, really," said Hansen, "access to treatment has not been dramatically reduced and the good reason has been the use of telemedicine and the technologies."

A recent study in Appalachia shows women with substance abuse disorders who used the Connections app stayed in treatment longer than those who didn't.

Although telehealth is a prime support for people with addiction problems during the pandemic, statistics show the number of overdoses since March has risen in West Virginia and across the nation.

To counter this, Hansen pointed out his group is also working to get more Naloxone on the streets.

"We're working with homeless agencies, health departments and treatment providers to get as much Naloxone out there" said Hansen. "So that, if people are still using drugs and if they overdose, our goal is to save as many lives as possible."

Emergency medical responses to suspected drug overdoses in West Virginia soared to more than a thousand in May, at the height of the pandemic. In June, the number dropped to about 850, but that's almost 200 more than the same time last year.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020