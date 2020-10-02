ACLU Petitions Court to Stop SPD Use of Crowd-Control Weapons

Protesters in Seattle have been in the streets for months now, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Wikimedia Commons)

SEATTLE - For the second time, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington has filed a motion of contempt against the City of Seattle on behalf of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County, in a lawsuit over police response to protests.



A federal judge this summer barred Seattle officers from using blast balls, pepper spray, foam-tipped projectiles and other crowd-control weapons - with the exception of responding to a specific, imminent threat of personal injury or property damage.



But Molly Tack-Hooper, senior staff attorney with the ACLU of Washington, said that order hasn't been followed.



"SPD will decide at some point, either very quickly or after a little while, that they that the protest is no longer lawful," said Tack-Hooper. "They'll declare it to be a riot or an unlawful assembly. And then they'll start using these less lethal weapons to push the whole crowd back."



The first motion of contempt in late July led to a preliminary injunction, and the city agreed to expand the restrictions on the less lethal weapons. This second motion alleges the city has failed to take the necessary steps to comply.



Tack-Hooper said one of those critical restrictions is that police have to give a dispersal order that's audible to everyone in the area before using force. And they have to give protesters, legal observers, medics and journalists a meaningful opportunity to get out of the way.



"We've seen SPD actually block off side streets, so that people who do want to leave this crowd after the police start using these really scary weapons can't do so," said Tack-Hooper.



She said they're now waiting for the court to respond to the motion.



Tack-Hooper added it's crucial that people have the power to protest without fear of violence from their city's law enforcement agencies.