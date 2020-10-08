Registration Deadlines, and How to Vote Safely in Nebraska

Final results for the 2020 presidential election may not be available on Election Night due to increased mail-in ballots cast by Nebraskans who want to vote from home. (Pixabay)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nov. 3 election is just around the corner, and Nebraskans have until Friday, Oct. 16 to register to vote in an election that will decide who fills U.S. Senate and House seats, 25 unicameral seats, and initiatives on gambling and predatory lending.



Gavin Geis, executive director for Common Cause Nebraska said while presidential candidates get a lot of attention during general elections, it's important to dig into who is running at the local level.



"But at the end of the day, it's the people that represent the individual communities of Nebraska, that have the biggest impact," Geis asserted. "And so my recommendation is that people know more about the legislative races, the local Nebraska legislative races, and understand who they're voting for."



To register online, visit the Secretary of State's website at sos.nebraska.gov, where registered voters also can request a mail-in ballot.



Geis added if you're planning to vote by mail, also called early voting, don't wait until the Oct. 23 deadline to apply, because of potential mail delays. Mailed ballots must be received by Nov. 3.



Nebraskans also can register to vote in person at your local DMV. Geis recommended the nonpartisan League of Women Voters' guide to get familiar with candidates, available at lwvnebraska.org.



While Gov. Pete Rickets has questioned whether mail-in voting could be trusted in other states, Geis pointed out all 50 states, including Nebraska, are not new to the absentee voting process.



"This is something we have been doing for 100 years," Geis stressed. "Maybe on the scale, the number of mail-in votes, but we're not inventing mail-in voting from scratch, it's something we've done for a long time."



There are currently no uniform safety requirements at polling sites, but Geis encourages Nebraskans voting in person to wear a mask to protect themselves and others, in case there are crowds or long lines.



Geis noted Nebraskans should not expect final results on Election Day, because state and local election officials could need extra time to make sure that every legitimate ballot is accounted for.



"But the reality is that states will be in charge of making sure that their citizens' votes are counted," Geis explained. "We want to know who truly won. We don't want fast results; we want accuracy, especially in an election this contentious."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.