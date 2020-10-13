 
Key MN Election Deadline Arrives, But Voters Still Have Options

Given the pandemic crisis, mail service issues and high demand for absentee ballots, election officials have strongly encouraged voters to be proactive about the process this year. (Adobe Stock)
October 13, 2020

NEW ULM, Minn. -- Today is the last day for Minnesota residents to pre-register for the November election. But if you miss the deadline, officials say that doesn't mean you're out of options.

By now, you may have received a notice reminding you to take care of your voter registration, if needed. Jean Prochniak oversees the election process in southern Minnesota's Brown County. She said any last-minute signups should be done online. After that, people can go to their local office as if they were voting early in person to take care of their registration and submit their ballot on the spot.

But in some jurisdictions, there's a twist this time around.

"Because of COVID, we're not doing that part of putting it right into the machine. We ask that voters complete their ballot, put it in the envelope, and process it as an absentee," Prochniak said.

Of course, you can also register in-person if you plan to head to a polling location on Election Day, but it might take longer. As for absentee voting, the secretary of state says more than 40% of eligible voters in Minnesota have requested a ballot to mail in.

Despite some of the rhetoric about fraudulent activity surrounding this type of voting, Prochniak said the system can be trusted. She said election offices across the state have strict protocols they have to follow.

"We jump through a lot of hoops to make sure that we've got the right voter and we only get one vote per voter," she said.

On October 20, offices will start processing absentee ballots already sent in. With many more Minnesotans expected to vote by mail this year, the state has declared ballots received up to seven days after Election Day will be counted - provided they are postmarked on or before November 3. This week, that move survived a challenge in court.

More information on voting in Minnesota is available at the secretary of state's website: sos.state.mn.us.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Disclosure: Carnegie Corporation of New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
