 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 13, 2020 


Confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett shine spotlight on the Affordable Care Act; long lines for in-person voting in Georgia.

2020Talks - October 13, 2020 


Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings began yesterday. So did Georgia's early voting, where some precincts experienced issues.

Fate of ACA Dominates SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett continue through Thursday. (Rachel Malehorn/Wikimedia Commons)
Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett continue through Thursday. (Rachel Malehorn/Wikimedia Commons)
October 13, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. -- Health care advocates say the fate of the Affordable Care Act is on the line, as the first day of Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up.

President Donald Trump's nominee would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court. Marissa Padilla was principal deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration. She said if Coney Barrett is confirmed before the high court hears a case on the ACA on November 10, the law could fall.

And that would have major consequences for New Hampshire.

"Repealing it could threaten coverage for more than 570,000 Granite Staters with pre-existing conditions," Padilla said. "Repealing the ACA could also kick more than 50,000 Granite Staters who gained coverage through Medicaid expansion off of their health insurance plans."

The Trump administration has promised to protect people with pre-existing conditions but has not offered a plan to do so. In 2017 Coney Barrett criticized Chief Justice John Roberts' vote to uphold the ACA.

Right now, the Affordable Care Act allows parents to keep their children on their insurance plan up to age 26. It also outlaws lifetime caps on insurance benefits and mandates women cannot be charged more than men for coverage.

Padilla warns a repeal would free up insurance companies to start refusing to cover prescription drug costs.

"It could also eliminate the consumer protections that prohibit drug companies right now from paying off doctors behind closed doors to influence the kind of drugs that they prescribe to patients," she said.

The ACA also mandates coverage of treatment and counseling for substance abuse and is considered key in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020