 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 20, 2020 


GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander comes to the defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci; the NAACP goes to bat over student debt and Election 2020.

2020Talks - October 20, 2020 


Early voting starts in Florida, and North Carolina allows election officials to start the ballot curing process. Plus, Trump's attacks on Dr. Fauci.

Distance Learning Renews Concerns About Online Bullying

A national report says among students ages 12 to 18 who reported being bullied at school, 15% were bullied online or by text. (Adobe Stock)
A national report says among students ages 12 to 18 who reported being bullied at school, 15% were bullied online or by text. (Adobe Stock)
October 19, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS -- Distance learning is the new norm right now for many American students. And a Minnesota-based group encourages parents to remain vigilant about detecting online bullying.

October is National Bullying Prevention month, and experts say it's a good reminder for parents to check in with their kids, since most are getting amplified screen time during the pandemic.

Julie Hertzog is director of PACER'S National Bullying Prevention Center. She said despite more awareness in recent years, online harassment among peers still is an issue. She said kids often know how to spot physical bullying and are aware of its consequences, but technology can allow bullies to more easily get away with targeting a fellow student.

"A student can be sitting in a classroom with their phone, and maybe they just got a text message from a group of kids saying, 'You're such a loser. Nobody wants you here.' And they pick up that phone and they read it - and no other adult knows that that just happened," Hertzog said.

She said parents need to take a delicate approach, since kids might not associate the word "bullying" with what's happening, and they can be reluctant to provide details. And she said it's important for parents to work on a solution with their child.

A 2019 survey of Minnesota students found 9% of 11th graders reported being the target of cyber-bullying weekly. And that number jumped to 14% among 5th graders.

Whether it's online or in person, Hertzog said bullying not only has short-term effects on a student's well-being, it can have long-term impacts as well - including chronic depression and substance abuse. And in some cases, the results can be tragic.

"Unfortunately, we do hear a lot about young people still in those situations where they have suicide ideation, or are taking their lives," she said.

She said even if a child is trying to hide a bullying problem, parents can still pick up on subtle behavior changes that might indicate their child is struggling.

This Wednesday, the Center is holding its annual Unity Day, which promotes kindness and inclusion. People are encouraged to wear orange or include it in their social-media posts to spread the message and raise awareness.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020