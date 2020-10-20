 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 20, 2020 


GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander comes to the defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci; the NAACP goes to bat over student debt and Election 2020.

2020Talks - October 20, 2020 


Early voting starts in Florida, and North Carolina allows election officials to start the ballot curing process. Plus, Trump's attacks on Dr. Fauci.

Credit Union Leads Efforts on Southern OR Wildfire Relief

Thousands of homes in southern Oregon were lost during September wildfires. (Bumble Dee/Adobe Stock)
Thousands of homes in southern Oregon were lost during September wildfires. (Bumble Dee/Adobe Stock)
October 20, 2020

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A credit union is leading relief efforts after wildfires devastated Oregon in September. Rogue Credit Union has raised more than $1 million for communities in southern Oregon.

President and CEO of the Credit Union Gene Pelham said 2,500 homes near their Medford headquarters were destroyed in the fires.

"Six staff members lost their homes in the fire, and multiple others either have family members with them or were displaced temporarily. Those types of things," Pelham said.

Within two weeks of the fires, the Rogue Credit Union Wildfire Relief Fund raised $1 million. Since then, it's distributed $1.15 million, including $100,000 each to the United Way and La Clinica. The Phoenix Talent School District received a $150,000 grant to distribute laptops to affected students.

Pelham said credit unions in nearby states have offered assistance and donations have come in from as far away as Italy.

"My heart is warmed by the way people have come together to help each other out," he said. "This is when we realize how much we rely on each other and how much we need each other."

Rogue Credit Union also is offering loan extensions and mortgage deferments to its members during this challenging time.

Pelham said thousands of homes in southern Oregon were lost.

"This was affordable housing, impacting marginalized communities, impacting a lot of our Hispanic community and so on," he said. "So we really need to pull together and help folks in a way that helps our community remain vibrant and strong - not only today but tomorrow and in the future."

Pelham said recovery in the region will take years, and there are still more than $1 million in grant requests. Folks can donate to the relief at roguecu.org.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020