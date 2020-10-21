 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 21, 2020 


A new report sizes up swing states like Michigan; voters with disabilities face new obstacles in Election 2020.

2020Talks - October 21, 2020 


Democrats weigh boycotting the committee vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee; and concerns over mail slowdowns in 10 battleground states.

Question 2: The Pros and Cons of Ranked-Choice Voting

Proponents of ranked-choice voting say a side benefit is that it discourages negative campaigning, since voters can rank more than one candidate in their order of preference. (Tom Ruen/Wikimedia Commons)
Proponents of ranked-choice voting say a side benefit is that it discourages negative campaigning, since voters can rank more than one candidate in their order of preference. (Tom Ruen/Wikimedia Commons)
October 21, 2020

BOSTON -- At this election, Massachusetts will consider ranked-choice voting starting in 2022.

If it's approved, Question 2 would mean that voters rank the candidates in order of preference. If no one gets a majority of first-choice votes, the lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated and their voters' second choices would be redistributed until a candidate in the race gets the support of 50% plus one.

Kristina Mensik, assistant director of Common Cause Massachusetts, said this system would reduce the "spoiler effect" so people can vote for a third party without handing the election to the candidate they dislike.

"It reduces the kind of trade-off considerations that voters make," she said. "Rather than supporting their true favorite candidate, they feel they have to support a candidate who has a better chance."

Opponents have said ranked-choice voting is too complicated, and noted that it eliminates runoff elections, which denies voters a second chance to evaluate the top contenders. Mensik said the new system would ensure the winner has the broadest support, rather than the votes of the most fervent minority. She said ranked-choice voting favors more moderate -- or less extreme -- candidates and also discourages negative campaigning.

"You have candidates who are competing not just for a first-place position," she said, "but also working to be somebody's second- or third-choice candidate."

Ranked-choice voting is used now in municipal elections in Cambridge and in dozens of other cities across the country. This year, Maine is the first state to use it in a presidential election.

More information about Question 2 is online at voterchoice2020.org/ballot-text/.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020