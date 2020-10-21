50-Plus Voters' Issues in Focus as AARP Interviews Biden, Trump

AARP conducted separate phone interviews with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Their answers are posted online, side-by-side, on the AARP website. (uwwvmzjh8/Creative Commons)

CONCORD, N.H. - Older voters may not be the only ones curious about how the major presidential candidates see the priorities of people over age 50.



AARP posed the same set of questions to President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Both candidates share their views on Social Security, Medicare, prescription drugs, COVID-19, nursing homes and race relations, among others.



Senior Vice President of Campaigns at AARP John Hishta, noted that in the last presidential contest, candidate Trump led in the 65-plus age group by close to 10% - but recent polls show Biden with a narrow lead among older voters.



"I do think it's a direct result of their nervousness around the COVID pandemic," said Hishta, "as well as their own health and things like that."



AARP has posted the candidates' interviews on its website, along with video voter guides for each state. In New Hampshire, candidates for governor, and the Senate and congressional races, answer questions through recorded video responses.



AARP New Hampshire State Director Todd Fahey said he appreciates that the responses from Trump and Biden are displayed in writing, side-by-side, to allow for easier comparison.



"The beauty of the interview is that they give their own positions," said Fahey. "What we love most about it is that we were able to cut through some of the noise and get answers for the American people on critical issues."



Fahey added, AARP New Hampshire already mailed all its members instructions for voting safely and requesting absentee ballots.



You can still register to vote at your town or city clerk's office, or at the polls on Election Day. And people who have requested and received absentee ballots are being encouraged to return them as soon as possible.