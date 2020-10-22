 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 22, 2020 


DNI Ratcliffe labels an email spoofing scam using Proud Boys as designed to damage Trump; CT Attorney General not buying feds' Purdue Pharma settlement.

2020Talks - October 22, 2020 


Obama makes his first live appearance on the campaign trail. And security agencies conclude that deceptive emails sent to some voters are foreign interference from Iran.

Hunger Awareness Month: ID Orgs Go 'Above and Beyond'

Gov. Brad Little has approved $2.7 million in hunger relief since the pandemic began. (JackF/Adobe Stock)
Gov. Brad Little has approved $2.7 million in hunger relief since the pandemic began. (JackF/Adobe Stock)
October 22, 2020

RIGBY, Idaho -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a proclamation declaring October Hunger Awareness Month.

The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force and Idaho Foodbank are recognizing three organizations that have gone above and beyond to serve their communities during the pandemic.

Among them is the Giving Cupboard in Rigby, about 15 miles north of Idaho Falls.

Naomi Schilling, president of Giving Cupboard, said COVID-19 has presented a major challenge to communities in the area.

"When the pandemic started, we had to close our building," Schilling explained. "And with the monumental efforts of our board, we turned our program on a dime and we began a mobile pantry so that we could continue feeding hungry families in Jefferson County."

Schilling said the Jefferson County sheriff is reading a proclamation from the governor for Hunger Awareness Month on Friday. Little has approved $2.7 million in hunger relief since the pandemic began.

Jeanne Liston is executive director of the Hunger Coalition, which also is being recognized.

The organization serves Blaine County, which was the epicenter of COVID-19 when it first hit in March.

She said the Hunger Coalition already has distributed 500,000 pounds of food through September; about twice as much as they usually distribute in a year.

"Even before the pandemic hit, 52% of people in Blaine County were considered food insecure or one crisis away," Liston noted. "Well, we're now seeing what happens when that one crisis hits everyone at once. So it's just been a struggle for so many for the last seven-plus months now."

In North Idaho, outside Lewiston, the town of Juliaetta's J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank is being honored.

Larry Haylett, director of the food bank, said when COVID-19 first hit, folks who regularly come to the food bank were concerned there might not be enough for people in need, and so they stopped coming.

"We finally got word out, 'We've got plenty of food,'" Haylett recalled. "And now they started coming again. But I thought it was rather neat that they were concerned for others beyond themselves, making sure others got the food."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020