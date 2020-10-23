 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 23, 2020 


President Trump and Joe Biden square off in their final debate; warnings that "dark days" of the pandemic are yet to come; and food assistance now available for some wildfire victims.

2020Talks - October 23, 2020 


The second and last presidential debate was much more controlled than the first; President Trump keeping to his main themes, calmly rebutted by Biden.

Tester's Bill Blocks DOJ from Appealing Pendley Ouster

A court order has invalidated two resource management plans in Montana that were approved while William Perry Pendley was acting director of the BLM. (Eric Coulter/BLM)
A court order has invalidated two resource management plans in Montana that were approved while William Perry Pendley was acting director of the BLM. (Eric Coulter/BLM)
October 23, 2020

HELENA, Mont. - Sen. Jon Tester - D-Mont. - has introduced a bill that would bar the Department of Justice from appealing a court order ousting William Perry Pendley as acting head of the Bureau of Land Management.

Gov. Steve Bullock brought - and won - a case against the BLM, charging that Pendley was illegally acting as agency director without Senate confirmation. But the Interior Department has vowed to appeal.

Aubrey Bertram, eastern Montana field director with the Montana Wilderness Association, said that prompted Tester to introduce the Public Lands Leadership Act, noting Pendley's anti-public-lands stances in the past.

"Specifically citing how toxic William Perry Pendley is and how drastically unfit he is to lead the largest public-lands management agency in the country," said Bertram.

The Interior Department questions the constitutionality of the bill, although there are precedents for this kind of legislation. Sen. Steve Daines - R-Mont. - accuses Tester of "playing politics" with the bill to help Daines' opponent, Gov. Steve Bullock, in the upcoming election.

President Donald Trump formally nominated Pendley in June, then withdrew the nomination in September.

Last month's court order also invalidates two Resource Management Plans in Montana finalized under Pendley's leadership. Eastern Montana hunter and conservationist Andrew McKean noted there's some irony to invalidating the Lewistown RMP, which opened up 95% of the area to oil and gas leasing.

He said there were a lot of comments from people who hunt and recreate in the area, that don't appear to have been considered in the final analysis.

"Looking back over this troubled tenure of Pendley," said McKean, "it kind of shows what can happen when you have an unelected and an unconfirmed bureaucrat making these decisions that really don't have any reflection on the land or among the constituents."

Despite the court order, Pendley has continued working at the BLM. Bertram said Americans deserve more transparency about who's in charge at the agency.

"As the ultimate collective owners of these lands, we deserve to know," said Bertram, "very definitively and very clearly - who is leading this organization, who is making these decisions, how that authority is being delegated. These should not be up for debate. They shouldn't be something that we have to speculate on."

Disclosure: Montana Wilderness Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020