 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 26, 2020 


Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court moves toward a final vote; judicial appointments issue looms in the election; and five COVID-19 infections confirmed within VP Mike Pence's inner circle.

2020Talks - October 26, 2020 


Youth voter turnout has been high in early voting. And presidential candidates court swing-state voters in the last days until November 3.

Survey: SD Teachers Say They're Overwhelmed During COVID

According to a new survey, 62% of South Dakota educators who responded said they didn't feel they were given enough training to navigate both in-person and online lessons during the crisis. (Adobe Stock)
According to a new survey, 62% of South Dakota educators who responded said they didn't feel they were given enough training to navigate both in-person and online lessons during the crisis. (Adobe Stock)
October 26, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. -- Nearly two months into the school year, South Dakota teachers say they're feeling the weight of extra work brought on by the crisis, according to a new survey from a key union.

The South Dakota Education Association recently reached out to more than 1,100 educators across the state.

Seventy-six percent of the respondents indicated they have seen an increased workload since the beginning of the school year.

Loren Paul, president of the union, said while many districts are doing full in-person learning, some parents have opted not to keep their child in class during the pandemic, meaning teachers will have to do more online planning to meet that student's needs.

"There's a misnomer out there that teachers just want to teach online and they don't want to do the work," Paul observed. "And quite frankly, teaching online is more work than teaching in person."

Paul remarked educators also are having to do more contact tracing if a student becomes exposed to the virus.

He added having a statewide mask mandate for schools could bring more classrooms to full capacity.

The state education department did not respond to a request for comment.

Gov. Kristi Noem has resisted such a mandate, saying it should be up to individuals to make that choice. However, districts do have the option of implementing a mandate, if one is needed.

Some already have as outbreaks surface in various schools.

In addition to parents using the opt-out option, some schools, including in Pierre and Watertown, have been forced to go to a hybrid model because of outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Paul worries about how the morale issue will affect staffing levels, given the fact the state was already seeing a teacher shortage.

"I think this will be a big factor in people leaving the profession," Paul warned.

He said that includes teachers who are close to retirement, but might decide to make this their final year.

Paul said there's some room for optimism. The state recently announced that $75 million in federal CARES Act money was being distributed to help schools deal with COVID challenges.

He noted some districts are providing bonuses to teachers during this stressful period.

Disclosure: South Dakota Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020