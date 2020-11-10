 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2020 


Coverage for 20 million Americans in the balance as the U.S.Supreme Court hears arguments on the A.C.A; a push for Biden pandemic recovery to include climate change.

2020Talks - November 10, 2020 


Incumbents facing runoffs in January in Georgia call for the secretary of state's resignation, as the Biden team works on the transition and Trump campaign lawsuits continue.

A Texas Conservation Agenda for Population Growth, Climate Change

In the decades ahead, Texas will be the state most threatened by widespread summer drought among the lower 48, according to Suzanne Scott, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Texas. (Jacquie Ferrato/The Nature Conservancy in Texas)
In the decades ahead, Texas will be the state most threatened by widespread summer drought among the lower 48, according to Suzanne Scott, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Texas. (Jacquie Ferrato/The Nature Conservancy in Texas)
November 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Protecting natural resources in Texas safeguards jobs and drives economic stability; reasons Texans need best practices to address scarce water supplies and the effects of climate change, according to the new director of a major conservation group.

Suzanne Scott, state director of The Nature Conservancy of Texas, said as the population grows, Texas communities must work together, and people need to take personal responsibility to preserve natural areas essential to the state's well-being.

"We're having hotter summers, we're having more intense storms," Scott observed. "The number of hurricanes that we've seen this year should be something that people are noticing and wondering what's happening and causing things to be so different. And if this is what we're going to be seeing in the future, then what actions can we take?"

Scott said more attention on land management practices is critical to ensure all Texas residents have safe drinking water.

Before joining The Nature Conservancy, Scott was general manager of the San Antonio River Authority for 20 years.

She noted since 1964, The Nature Conservancy has helped protect nearly one million acres of land and more than 200 miles of rivers and streams.

Texas is a state of unparalleled diversity; of cultures, climate, ecosystems and wildlife, according to Scott. She stressed from farming and ranching to major centers of commerce and vast coastal regions, all facets are equally important to the state and its economic success.

"People and nature have to thrive together and we have to see what we can do, as we grow as a state, and become the economic centers that we are in many of our cities," Scott asserted. "We're going to have to see how we can balance the importance of nature and people."

In the past century, Texas has warmed, with storms becoming more intense and floods more severe. Scott emphasized focusing on climate change will become even more important as coastal communities are threatened, freshwater resources are taxed to their limit, and the livelihoods of residents across the state are jeopardized.

Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020