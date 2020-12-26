 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

ND Watchdogs Raise Concerns About COVID Spending for Fracking

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Congress approved the federal CARES Act last spring to provide relief amid the evolving pandemic. But over time, some of the spending has come into question, including how some states have distributed the money. (Adobe Stock)
Congress approved the federal CARES Act last spring to provide relief amid the evolving pandemic. But over time, some of the spending has come into question, including how some states have distributed the money. (Adobe Stock)
December 17, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. -- COVID-19 relief spending by North Dakota officials is drawing scrutiny.

A pair of watchdogs question why the state is using CARES Act money for fracking grants.

In late October, the state approved $16 million in federal assistance for the oil and gas industry, which ended up receiving grants for the fracking process.

But the Dakota Resource Council and the group North Dakotans For Public Integrity (NDPI) say these grants appear to go against CARES Act guidelines and violate the state constitution.

The organizations sent a letter to a pair of key state agencies and federal officials, citing these legal concerns. NDPI President Dina Butcher said transparency issues are at play.

"It just was problematic for a lot of people who turned to one another and said, 'What's this one about?'" Butcher explained. "We couldn't find the information about to whom these grants were being made and what the process was going to be."

Specifically, she contended the action violates the state constitution's "gift" clause.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission received the letter. Gov. Doug Burgum is on the commission, and a spokesman referred to comments made during the panel's meeting this week.

Burgum resisted claims that these grants were "gifts" to the industry. And the budget director previously said the Act's guidelines were met because producers have been negatively impacted by the crisis.

At the time the spending was approved, state officials noted it would create needed jobs within the industry.

Lisa DeVille, a Dakota Resource Council board member representing group affiliate Fort Berthold Power, said that money could have been better spent on tribal members in need.

"This CARES Act money could have been used for my community," DeVille asserted. "It could have been used for other tribal communities for fuel assistance and social services."

She added in her community, they're constructing a new fire and emergency medical services building to help respond to more calls associated with the Bakken oil and gas development.

But she noted tax revenue for the project has stalled, putting her residents and first responders in a tougher situation to deal with the effects from the North Dakota oil boom.

Meanwhile, the state said it will honor information requests made by the groups.

CARES Act spending scrutiny has come up in other states such as Iowa, where money was diverted to technology projects.

Disclosure: Dakota Resource Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020